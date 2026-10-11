‘Downright robbery’ - Customs boss claims some courier companies including ‘customs fees’ in customer charges even when costs not imposed by state agency

The practice by some courier companies of covertly imposing charges on customers and attributing them to customs fees when no such costs have been levied by the Jamaica Customs Agency is being described as “downright robbery”.

Arguing that many courier companies were “abusing” the system, Kirk Benjamin, chief executive officer of Jamaica Customs, said the agency’s customer service team has had to spend an inordinate amount of time each day responding to complaints and queries about courier companies.

He said Jamaica Customs cannot check every item at ports of entry, but examines packages and identifies those that appear likely to attract high duties. However, he said that sometimes packages arrive without invoices, and items valued at more than US$100 might be released without the appropriate duties being paid.

“What they (some couriers) do is bill the client and tell them it is customs duty. They are causing reputational damage (to Customs) but at the same time robbing the revenue,” he said.

Describing the problem as “chronic”, Benjamin said his agency has been investigating the matter and recently banned a courier company from doing business with Jamaica Customs.

Under Jamaica’s de minimis policy, personal shipments with a free on board (FOB) value of US$100 or less are exempt from import customs duties and taxes.

A courier is a specialised company that delivers packages, documents and other goods.

Benjamin said his agency has repeatedly advised people who use courier services to request the Customs Declaration number, more commonly called the ‘C’ number.

The C number is a unique reference number assigned to a customs declaration when goods valued above the US$100 de minimis threshold are imported into Jamaica.

“We tell persons to ask for it, don’t just accept what they say is the duty,” he insisted.

“If it is that they have paid it, the number is generated and you can look and see and verify it and that is what Customs would use to say the courier company paid a certain amount on the customer’s behalf,” he added.

Compounding the problem, Benjamin claimed that some courier companies tell customers they must pay to obtain the C number.

“You are paying them as a service for your goods and if you say ‘I want the customs number’ you have to pay them.”

Customs

declaration number

He made it clear that Jamaica Customs does not charge for the customs declaration number, contrary to what some couriers tell their customers.

The number of courier services operating locally has grown in recent years, with Benjamin estimating that hundreds are now in business.

A data extraction platform indicated that, as at April 2026, there were 223 courier service providers in Jamaica.

The actions of some courier companies have prompted the Government to take a closer look at the sector, with a view to introducing regulations.

“You don’t just want anybody to get up and say ‘I am a courier’. What is the antecedent of that person? You are doing business with the Government. I need to know who you are and whether you are a fit and proper person,” Benjamin declared.

Regulate courier companies

The head of Customs said work has already begun on drafting a policy to regulate courier companies, and the issue was discussed by customs officials at a recent strategic retreat.

“We need to have some sanctions that go with it and people have to understand that if I behave in a certain manner that is not consistent with the standards that are expected from the agency, that there are going to be consequences which could result in the loss of their livelihoods,” he warned.

Benjamin said customs brokers must meet certain requirements before they can conduct business. They must be licensed and produce a police record, among other things. He questioned why courier companies should be exempt from similar requirements.

He emphasised that standards must be established because couriers transport goods on behalf of customers.

“What happens if there is a fire? Where is the insurance for that? Suppose there is theft, shouldn’t they have proper public liability insurance or something to protect the public because you are moving goods into their space?”

Benjamin also said Jamaica Customs has received “many” complaints about courier companies failing to deliver goods even after several months have passed.

edmond.campbell@gleanerjm.com