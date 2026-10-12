Man charged after allegedly driving gunman to fatal St Andrew shooting

A St Andrew man who the police say rented a car and drove a man to carry out a fatal gun attack along Hibiscus Avenue in Kingston 11 has been charged in connection with the shooting.

He is 30-year-old technician Antoneo Palmer, who has been charged with murder, conspiracy to murder and misprision of a felony.

Misprision of a felony is an offence in which someone knows about a crime but fails to report it to the authorities.

Killed in the September 26 gun attack was 25-year-old Omiela Walker, otherwise called ‘Naana’, of Hibiscus Avenue, Kingston 11.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that Palmer allegedly rented a 2015 Toyota Axio motor car, which he and his alleged accomplice used to travel to the area.

At about 7:25 p.m., the vehicle was reportedly parked near Walker’s gate.

The police say a man then allegedly exited the car, approached Walker and opened gunfire, hitting her in the upper body and head.

The gunman reportedly re-entered the vehicle and fled the scene.

The police were summoned, and Walker was assisted to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The police say that, following intensive investigations, the vehicle allegedly used in the incident was identified through closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and later seized for processing.

Palmer subsequently surrendered to the police and was charged.

His court date is being finalised.

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