Bad roads help cops nab suspected poker box thieves

WESTERN BUREAU:

Four men suspected of being behind a spate of poker box thefts in Hanover are now in custody after pieces of gaming equipment were found in their possession during a police operation in Ramble.

Superintendent Andrew Nish, the police commander for Hanover, told last week’s monthly meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation that an Intratec submachine gun with four rounds of ammunition were also recovered during the operation.

Nish said the men were travelling in a Toyota Axio motor car about 3 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, when a police team that was conducting an operation in the area intercepted the vehicle.

“These four men are from Westmoreland; one has connection in Hanover in the Ramble space,” said Nish.

He said that road conditions in that area, which recently triggered protests by residents, assisted the police in cornering the men when they slowed down to navigate the pothole-riddled roadway.

Nish said that while the police realise that poker boxes have become prime targets for thieves in Hanover, he is hoping that the arrest of the four men will put a dent in the number of incidents.

As it relates to major crimes in Hanover, Nish said the general situation is quite encouraging when compared to what unfolded under the same period last year.

“Last year up to this time, the parish recorded 17 murders; we are basically at 13. Last year this time, we had 18 shootings; we are basically at 10 now … . We are having some good reduction figures in the parish,” he told councillors.

Nish pointed out that the murder of a woman and the wounding of another in Barbican in Hanover Eastern last week Monday broke a 54-day streak of no shooting or murder in the parish.

“In my view, the person or persons who goes around and shoot or kill women, they are weak, they are cowards, and we will be doing everything in our power to ensure that justice is served,” said Nish.

As it relates to motor vehicle accidents in the parish, Nish says he wants to see a reduction, and he is appealing to motorists to exercise more patience.

“There have been 14 collisions resulting in 15 deaths since the start of the year, which is five fewer than the similar period in 2025,” he said, while emphasising that he wants to see a substantial drop in the numbers.

Going forward, Nish said the Hanover police will be putting more emphasis on trying to reduce the number of road accidents.

“Before the fatality comes the crash; so what we are trying to, as best as possible, is to eliminate the crashes. If we eliminate the crashes, then obviously, we will reduce the fatalities,” he said.

He cited public education and enforcement strategies across the parish as key to this effort.

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