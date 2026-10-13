News October 13 2026 by Antoine Lodge/Gleaner Writer

Breaking the silence

4 min read

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  • Carla Moore Carla Moore. Photo - Antoine Lodge/Photographer
  • Carla Moore Carla Moore. Photo - Antoine Lodge/Photographer
  • Carla Moore Carla Moore. Photo - Antoine Lodge/Photographer
  • Carla Moore Carla Moore. Photo - Antoine Lodge/Photographer
  • Carla Moore Carla Moore. Photo - Antoine Lodge/Photographer

Carla Moore describes herself as a girl from the Jamaican countryside, rooted in Linstead, St Catherine. She is an artist, activist, academic and dog lover who, by day, works as an assistant lecturer at The University of the West Indies’ Institute of Gender and Development Studies. Her mornings begin with a check-in on how she feels, a few deep breaths and some sunlight. At night, she winds down with an audiobook and, ideally, no phone.

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