Cards of crime

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) Kirk Benjamin has revealed that the state body has seized 195 international credit and debit cards sent to Jamaica from overseas between January and August this year. The Customs boss contended that many persons allegedly involved in illegal activities sent back the proceeds of crime loaded on international credit and debit cards. He told The Gleaner the cards that have been confiscated by Customs seldom have owners, as no one turns up to collect them.