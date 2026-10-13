News October 13 2026
Cards of crime
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Kirk Benjamin, comissioner of customs at the Jamaica Customs Agency, speaks with The Gleaner during an interview at his Kingston office recently. Photo - Antoine Lodge/Photographer
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) Kirk Benjamin has revealed that the state body has seized 195 international credit and debit cards sent to Jamaica from overseas between January and August this year. The Customs boss contended that many persons allegedly involved in illegal activities sent back the proceeds of crime loaded on international credit and debit cards. He told The Gleaner the cards that have been confiscated by Customs seldom have owners, as no one turns up to collect them.