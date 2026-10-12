Samuda targets end to shift system in St Ann North East schools

Minister of Water, Environment & Climate Change and Member of Parliament (MP) for St Ann North Eastern, Matthew Samuda, is on a mission to have the shift system removed from schools in that constituency, and to improve the lives of the people.

During his address in the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on October 6, Samuda explained his vision.

“We have big dreams like Marcus Garvey [who was from the constituency] for education in the constituency. These dreams include taking all schools off shift, all secondary schools moving away from City & Guilds exams to a minimum CXC standard, and redevelopment of the Buckfield playfield as a central homework and youth sports hub, [and] for the development of a HEART/NSTA Trust academy for the constituency,” Samuda said.

“Education is the highway to growth, but sometimes our people need a little gas to move the engine. It is why we are partnering with the ministries of Labour and Social Security and Education over the last two years [to make the above a reality].”

He said the dream of a robust homework programme with retired teachers living in Steer Town for guidance, will be launched soon, along with the development of a community centre and corner library.

“We continue to invest in learning environments, support and listen to our educators, expand our opportunities for our young people and strengthen the connection between education, skills and unemployment because our ambition for St Ann North East is not simply to get our children through school, it is to give them the strongest possible foundation from which to build their lives, contribute to their communities and seize opportunities ahead,” Samuda said.

Samuda, who has been a parliamentarian for over 10 years, but Member of Parliament for St Ann North East for two years, said the experiences have taught him a lot about service, humility and central government decisions, meeting local needs and priorities, and bringing the needs of communities to the budget process.

He also said the maximum available from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has been invested in education and has been supported by the Universal Service Fund with free Wi-Fi and tablets for students in need, while an additional 100 students have been assisted to attend universities through partnerships, with grants of at least $70,000.

During Education Week, celebrated in May, there was a ‘Books for Babies’ initiative at the St Ann’s Bay Infant Centre, which placed books in the hands of some of the youngest citizens and encouraged families to begin the journey of reading from the very start of a child’s life.

On Teachers’ Day, the constituency not only celebrated educators from the constituency but also listened to them during a chat session. Several back-to-school treats were held for the reopening of schools, while families got help to prepare their children for another academic year.

Samuda also spoke about road improvement, transforming the communities and the opportunities being created, focus on education, economic mobility, water projects, tourism, post office upgrades, public parks, community centre, public beach park in Priory and the health sector.

- JIS

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