Finding her formula

Long before she understood what a career in mathematics might entail, Dr Roxanne Francis had already added it to her list of possibilities.

At eight years old, while attending St Ann’s Bay Primary School, Francis was asked to write down three careers she hoped to pursue. One of them was to be a mathematician. She laughs now at the memory, admitting she had little idea where mathematics might eventually take her.

“I always knew I loved and did very well in mathematics, and that was something that was celebrated in my family. From early on, it was simply my favourite subject,” Francis said.

“The truth is, however, I had no idea I could pursue a career in Mathematics. Looking back, I had no idea where I got the vocabulary to express my intention for mathematics, but I do believe a seed was planted, and I am grateful it grew to fruition,” she added.

That seed has since grown into a distinguished academic journey, culminating recently in a PhD in mathematics from The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona.

Higher calling

Along the way, Francis completed a degree in mathematics and general chemistry, a postgraduate diploma in mathematics education and an MSc in mathematics with distinction. Yet, she never saw any qualification as a final destination.

“I have always wanted to do my best and to keep pushing myself towards the highest level of what I believe is possible for me. While I was grateful for each achievement, I never really saw one qualification as the end of the journey,” she said.

As her passion for mathematics and education deepened, so too did her desire to lecture at the highest level and contribute to the discipline through research.

“What kept me going through the demanding stages was that sense of purpose,” she said.

The PhD, however, tested that sense of purpose in ways she had not anticipated.

“I am now in a space where I keep pinching myself. More than anything, I am so grateful that I endured the journey. It was perhaps one of the hardest things I have ever had to do, but at the same time, it has been one of the most fulfilling,” Francis said.

Reseach challenge

Her doctoral research focuses on controlling Rayleigh-Bénard convection using body-force and boundary-temperature modulations, a highly technical area of applied mathematics that examines fluid movement caused by differences in temperature. Francis compares it to what happens when a pot of water is heated.

“As the water near the bottom gets warmer, it becomes lighter and rises, while the cooler, heavier water moves downwards. This continuous movement creates circulating patterns within the fluid, known as convection,” she said.

Understanding and controlling these movements has applications ranging from heat transfer and atmospheric science to oceanography and emerging biomedical technologies.

Francis admits that reaching the point where she could conduct such research independently required considerable academic and personal growth.

“I had to endure quite a steep learning curve when I began working in fluid dynamics and stability analysis. I had very little research experience when I started, and my background in physics was quite rudimentary,” she said.

The challenges eventually became opportunities for discovery. Francis credits her supervisor, Mahesha Narayana, with helping her build the foundation needed to work independently.

“There came a point where I was no longer simply following a method or reproducing what had been done before; I was able to think critically about my results, question what I was seeing, and explore where the mathematics was taking me,” she said.

“There were even occasions when I made findings that neither my supervisor nor I had anticipated. Those moments were particularly significant for me because, somewhere along the way, the research became more than just solving equations. It became a process of discovering what I was capable of as a mathematician,” she said.

Self-belief

Perhaps her most important discovery, she said, was learning to believe in herself.

“At one point, I started to genuinely believe that I was worthy of this journey because, if I am honest, that was not always something I believed about myself,” Francis admitted.

Her research has been published in international journals and presented at conferences and academic forums in Jamaica and overseas. Those experiences, she said, have reinforced her pride in representing her country.

“I am proud to be a Jamaican mathematician, and my audience must feel that before I begin,” she said.

“I have learnt that there are no borders separating me from the rest of the world, and that my capacity to do great things is not limited by where I am from, but perhaps, is even more dynamic and incredible because I am a Jamaican woman,” Francis said.

That conviction also drives her work with young people through UWI mathematics fairs, workshops and enrichment programmes. Francis believes one of the greatest barriers facing students is not mathematical ability but confidence.

“We deliberately try to challenge some of the unfortunate myths surrounding mathematics — that it is only for certain people, that you have to be naturally gifted, or that some of us simply ‘cannot do’ mathematics,” she said.

Her goal is for students to leave believing “I can do this”, rather than deciding mathematics is not for them.

That mission is especially important when working with girls.

“When a young girl does not see women who look like her succeeding in mathematics or science, it can be difficult for her to envision herself in that space. Sometimes, all a young person needs is for someone to recognise her potential before she recognises it in herself,” Francis said.

Looking ahead, Francis plans to expand her research, incorporate more practical applications, and continue sharing her work internationally, while remaining deeply engaged in education, mentorship and advocacy.

“I believe I have been given a unique combination of skill sets, and I have a responsibility to use those things to improve the spaces around me,” she said.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com