KSAMC demands proof of source for water parties

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) has moved to block events involving the recreational use of National Water Commission (NWC)-supplied water as drought conditions persist and government-imposed restrictions on non-essential water use remain in effect.

The move comes amid a prolonged dry spell that has left water-storage facilities at significantly reduced levels, prompting the Government to impose prohibition orders and the NWC to maintain regulated supply schedules in affected communities.

As at October 11, the Mona Reservoir reportedly stood at 36.3 per cent of capacity, while the Hermitage Dam was at 44.9 per cent, according to the NWC. Despite recent rainfall, storage levels remained too low to support a general return to unrestricted water distribution, the national supplier explained.

Chairing Tuesday’s KSAMC general meeting, Deputy Mayor Lorraine Dobson said that the authority would not facilitate events involving the recreational use of NWC-supplied water.

“We appreciate the concerns of the residents who are struggling to secure water for their homes and for their most basic daily needs. The KSAMC does not take this situation lightly,” Dobson said.

“As the authority responsible for the granting of permits for events within the municipality, we recognise the importance of exercising our regulatory responsibilities in keeping with the national effort to conserve water. The KSAMC should not knowingly facilitate an event involving the use of water supplied by the National Water Commission for recreational purposes in circumstances where such usage is prohibited,” she pressed.

Dobson said promoters staging water-based events would have to prove their source.

“Promoters of water-based events are required to provide evidence of their water source where privately sourced water is being used,” she said. “At the same time, councillors must recognise that while privately sourced water may not fall within the current prohibition order, the sight of water being used for recreation while some of our residents are struggling … can, understandably, cause distress.”

Dobson appealed to party promoters to be sensitive to the circumstances confronting residents, urging them to “carefully consider the timing and the manner in which these events are staged”.

Earlier this month, Water Minister Matthew Samuda addressed concerns about the use of water for recreational events amid the national conservation effort, noting that the restrictions did not automatically extend to privately sourced supplies.

“It [the restriction] doesn’t refer to privately procured water,” Samuda said in response to questions at a post-Cabinet press briefing about events held at The University of the West Indies (UWI).

“It may be immoral, but it’s not illegal. And I don’t know that the parish council [municipal corporation] would have a legal basis for rejection. But, to note, in the case of The UWI, The UWI is not supplied by [the] National Water Commission. There’s a private water supplier that uses the well in that area. So that would be a question really for The UWI in terms of their own management of their resources,” Samuda said.

corey.robinson@gleanerjm.com