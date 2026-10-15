21 rounds of ammunition, gun seized in St Andrew

The St Andrew Central police have seized a firearm and a cache of ammunition following an operation in the community of Standpipe.

Reports from the police are that about 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, a police team conducted an intelligence-driven operation in the area, during which a Sig Sauer P938 9mm pistol, along with six 9mm cartridges and 15 12-gauge cartridges, was seized.

A man was taken into custody following the seizure.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.