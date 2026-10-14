221 Tivoli Gardens residents move closer to formalising homeownership

Approximately 221 residents of Tivoli Gardens in Kingston Western are one step closer to formalising homeownership, having been presented with Certificates of Possession by the Government during a ceremony held on Wednesday.

Speaking during the ceremony, held at the Tivoli Gardens Community Centre, Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness underscored the legal and practical significance of the certificates for families, many of whom have called the units they live in home for generations.

“For some, it may be viewed as not such a big step, and for others, especially those who are receiving these letters of possession, it will be viewed as an important step to ownership,” he said.

“Letters of Possession issued by an appropriate authority are recognised in the legal system as it relates to owning property. [They don’t] carry all the weight and effect of a title, but [they] give you the permission to occupy, undisturbed, the property that you have.”

The prime minister emphasised that securing possession of the units is a critical first step in the broader push towards full tenure security.

“We want to go one step further, however, and give you your title, which establishes your ownership,” he stated.

Dr Holness assured the residents that, before strata titles are issued, comprehensive structural assessments and any necessary remedial works will be undertaken to ensure the buildings are safe, sound, and resilient for decades to come.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development, Arlene Williams, outlined the history of Tivoli Gardens, noting that the community was developed over the period spanning the 1960s to the 1980s and, today, encompasses approximately 1,200 housing units, including townhouses, semi-detached homes and apartment buildings.

She noted that progress in Tivoli Gardens was made possible through the Government’s $150,000 amnesty programme, which provided occupiers in regularised government housing schemes across the island with an opportunity to settle their outstanding balances.

“A total of approximately $50 million was written off, benefiting 829 households in 127 government schemes islandwide. In [Tivoli Gardens’] case, all 250 accounts identified under this process have benefited, with 221 occupancy audits completed,” Williams reported.

She advised that the ministry is currently working to complete the verification process for the remaining 29 accounts in Tivoli Gardens.

Williams further informed that beneficiaries will receive, in addition to their Certificates of Possession, letters confirming the settlement and closure of their accounts, along with documents to assist with utility connections.

The permanent secretary indicated that the process of securing individual strata titles will involve completing land acquisition, obtaining the necessary approvals and, where required, carrying out structural assessments and rehabilitation of the high-rise buildings.

“Once the relevant requirements have been met, the supporting documentation will be submitted to the National Land Agency (NLA) for the strata titles to be issued in the name of the Minister of Housing. The individual titles will [thereafter] be transferred to the respective beneficiaries in their own names,” Williams stated.

- JIS

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