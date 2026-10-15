Man gunned down at party in Portmore

A man was gunned down at a party in Portmore, St Catherine early Thursday morning.

He has been identified as 38-year-old labourer Dwight Dryden, otherwise called ‘Catty’ and ‘Ruger’, of Old Braeton in the municipality.

The incident happened in the Reed's Pen community.

Reports are that about 1:30 a.m., Dryden was a patron at a party being held along Bloom Grove Way in the community when he was approached by a man who reportedly brandished a gun and fired shots, hitting him in the upper body.

The injured Dryden was assisted to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Portmore Criminal Investigation Branch is probing the matter.

- Rasbert Turner

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