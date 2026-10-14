TCNs arriving under US deal granted visitor status, freedom of movement in Jamaica

Third-country nationals (TCNs) who arrived in Jamaica on Tuesday are being granted visitor status with freedom of movement, and may explore immigration pathways beyond asylum if they wish to remain on the island long-term, National Security and Peace Minister Dr Horace Chang has stated.

His comments follow Tuesday’s arrival of the first batch of 22 migrants under the agreement with the United States, comprising 15 men and seven women from Ecuador and a European country.

Under the terms of the agreement, the transfer programme will be suspended if 10 or more TCNs apply to remain in Jamaica through asylum applications or other humanitarian processes.

Speaking at Wednesday’s Post-Cabinet Media Briefing, Chang said such applications would be handled through the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a United Nations agency facilitating the arrangement.

Chang said the migrants accepted by Jamaica had no criminal backgrounds and were seeking better opportunities.

“They are individuals, you know, they are regular working people who have sought to migrate, but have done so illegally in the United States. The ones we accept, there are no criminals in there, they are families looking for a better life,” he said.

Chang said the Government would not provide daily updates on the number of migrants seeking to remain in Jamaica but would disclose the figures when they become significant.

“When it becomes significant, if I'm at one of these press conferences, I will indicate to you that's the number of people that have applied,” he said, noting that the application process takes time.

He added that the migrants could seek to remain in Jamaica through other legal avenues, including applying for work if they possess skills in demand locally. However, he stressed that making an application did not guarantee acceptance.

“They have the freedom to do so. They are literate and if they have a skill set that is in high demand, they may apply. Doesn't mean we accept, but they can also apply for that as well as they can ask for refugee status,” Chang said.

Meanwhile, only five of the 22 migrants who arrived on Tuesday speak English. Chang said the Government’s preference for skilled English-speaking migrants was not a prerequisite under the agreement.

“No, we have not. That's not part of the agreement anyway,” he said, adding that the screening process focuses on public health and security concerns.

“We'll have an idea of who they are, but they're sending individuals who they wish to transition back to their home countries. Some may be skilled, some may not be, right? That is not part of the screening process,” he said.

The Government has not disclosed where the migrants are being housed. However, Chang said they were granted visitor status on arrival and were free to move about.

The Government has also not released details of the agreement, while the IOM has not commented publicly on the arrangement.

- Karen Madden

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