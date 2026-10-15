Mechanic sentenced to 15 months for receiving stolen property, released

A mechanic who pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of property and receiving stolen property has been sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment but was released after receiving credit for time already spent in custody.

The accused, Rajiiv Ramjeet, was charged with two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of malicious destruction of property and receiving stolen property.

However, the Crown withdrew the larceny of motor vehicle charges.

When the matter was heard on Thursday, Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne agreed with submissions from Ramjeet’s attorneys-at-law, Orville Morgan and Kaywill Johnson, that he had already spent 15 months in custody.

The judge subsequently ordered his release.

The court heard that Ramjeet was held by the police on July 8, 2026, while allegedly scrapping a motorcar in an area where another vehicle had also been scrapped.

The defence said Ramjeet had been taken to the location by other persons.

He was taken into custody and later charged following an investigation. He was denied bail and made several court appearances before the matter was concluded.

- Rasbert Turner

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