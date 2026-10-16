Portmore man charged over fatally stabbed granted $800,000 bail

A Portmore, St Catherine man charged for the alleged fatal stabbing of another man during an altercation at a premises where they were tenants has been granted $800,000 bail with surety.

The accused, Seon Clarke, who is charged with murder, was offered bail when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Thursday.

The deceased is 47-year-old labourer Federick Adams of Atfield Avenue in Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine.

Attorney-at-law Davion Vassell successfully applied for bail on Clarke’s behalf.

The court was told that Clarke would attend his trial, that he had acted in self-defence and that he had surrendered to the police.

Clarke was granted bail on condition that he returns to court for the next hearing, which is set for November 23.

Allegations are that about 12:30 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2026, the two men were at home when they had a disagreement, which developed into a fight.

During the altercation, Adams was allegedly stabbed with a knife.

He was taken to Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Portmore Criminal Investigation Branch launched a probe into the incident.

Clarke subsequently surrendered to the police and was arrested and charged.

- Rasbert Turner

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