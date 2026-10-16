Senators mourn deadly attack on police in St Catherine

Members of the Upper House earlier today extended condolences to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the family of the fallen cop who was killed by gunmen in a shoot-out this morning.

The lawmakers also extended best wishes for a speedy recovery to another policeman who is said to be in critical condition in hospital after being shot by gunmen.

The policeman was killed this morning during a deadly attack on police personnel who were carrying out an operation in Sligoville, St Catherine.

Government Senator Marlon Morgan, who requested permission from Senate President Tom Tavares-Finson to comment on the issue, said it was sad that Jamaica had lost one of its brave and courageous sons who signed up to serve, protect and reassure.

“This morning’s development underscores the hazard of the job. It underscores the challenges that our policemen and women confront and have to grapple with in the line of duty as they seek to make Jamaica a better place,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate Donna Scott Mottley said that when a member of the force loses his life in that manner, the country must respond.

“We want a nation that respects the dignity of the profession and respects life, generally, and it becomes more important when one is actually doing what they are supposed to do,” she added.

Senator Christian Tavares-Finson expressed sympathy to members of the police force for their loss, noting that each time these officers go on duty, they risk their lives because of the prevalence of guns in the country.

“I want to take this opportunity to ask the civil society groups that quite often speak out against the government and its policies, to condemn this type of behaviour, to condemn the shooting of our police officers,” he said.

Opposition Senator Lambert Brown said all well-thinking Jamaicans were sympathetic to the men and women of the security forces at this time.

Brown argued that the country sometimes fails the police force by not providing officers with all the necessary equipment, including body-worn cameras, to prevent them from being unfairly criticised.

“Sometimes we don’t provide them with bulletproof vests or the necessary intelligence, and that’s a failing of us. We mourn their passing and we hope that their family will find solace in their service.”

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