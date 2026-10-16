Supreme Court grants injunction barring no-confidence vote at Clarendon municipal meeting

The Supreme Court has granted an injunction barring the Clarendon Municipal Corporation from holding a vote of no confidence against May Pen Mayor Joel Williams and his deputy, Clivelee Mundle, at a special meeting scheduled for today.

The application was filed yesterday by Williams and Mundle.

The stay of proceedings will remain in place until November 13, when the matter is to be heard in court.

People’s National Party (PNP) councillors in Clarendon were expected to seek the removal of Williams and Mundle, who represent the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), and to take over the leadership of the municipal corporation.

JLP Councillor Tanyalee Williams is expected to switch her political allegiance to the PNP, which would shift the balance in the 22-member council from an 11-11 split to 12-10, giving the PNP a majority.

That matter is one of the items on the agenda for today’s meeting.

While her switch can be recorded in the municipality’s records, the court injunction means there can be no change in the leadership of the corporation until the matter is heard.

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