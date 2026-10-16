Two policemen shot, one fatally, in Sligoville gun battle; third cop wounded

At least two policemen have been shot, one fatally, in a firefight with gunmen who reportedly barricaded themselves inside a house in Sligoville, St Catherine.

Police sources say a young girl who was among occupants inside the house and who managed to flee the dwelling was found with gunshot injuries.

The circumstances surrounding how the child was shot are unclear at this time.

She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police sources say the deceased cop was attached to the police’s Special Operations Branch.

Another policeman was shot in the head and is currently undergoing surgery, according to police sources.

The Gleaner was also informed that another policeman was injured, but not by gunfire.

Information from the police is that about 5:15 a.m., police personnel from the Special Operations Branch went to the Five Mile area of Sligoville in search of criminals and wanted persons.

According to the police, the team approached a house and was met by gunshots from two gunmen.

A shoot-out ensued.

Gleaner sources have confirmed that law enforcement units on the ground requested air support.

The Gleaner has also learnt that the gunmen are “occupying a high vantage point”, giving them a tactical advantage over responding teams in the area.

There is a strong police presence in the area.

More information to come.

- Rasbert Turner contributed to this story.

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