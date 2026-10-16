Updated| Young girl injured in St Catherine shoot-out in critical condition

The young girl who was shot during this morning’s shoot-out involving the police and gunmen in St Catherine remains hospitalised in critical condition.

The child, who is said to be 10 years old, sustained injuries and was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital.

The circumstances surrounding how the child was shot remain unclear.

Earlier, we incorrectly reported that the girl succumbed to her injuries.

The police reported that she was among the occupants of a house in which gunmen had barricaded themselves as they fired shots at cops who were conducting an operation in the area.

It was reported that the girl managed to flee the house and was found by the police with gunshot injuries. She was taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the police are reporting that the three men involved in the firefight were fatally shot.

The three policemen were injured, one fatally, in the gun battle.

The deceased has been identified as Corporal Trevoy Shaw.

The police reported that about 5:15 a.m., personnel from the Special Operations Branch went to the Five Mile area of Sligoville in search of criminals and wanted persons.

According to the police, the team approached a house and was met with gunfire from two gunmen.

A shoot-out ensued, during which cops and the gunmen were injured.

- Rasbert Turner

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