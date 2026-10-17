JCF mourns death of second policeman shot in St Catherine gun battle

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is mourning the death of the second policeman who was shot during a confrontation with gunmen in St Catherine on Friday.

Constable Devoney Rose, 19, died on Saturday while being treated at the Spanish Town Hospital.

The Gleaner was earlier informed that he had been shot in the head and was critically wounded.

The JCF High Command has expressed condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Rose.

It said the police’s Chaplaincy Services Branch, Medical Services Branch and Welfare Branch are providing support to the family members and colleagues of the deceased policeman.

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