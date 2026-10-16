JFJ mourns slain corporal, concerned about shooting of 10-year-old girl in Sligoville

Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) is mourning the death of Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Corporal Trevoy Shaw, who was fatally shot during an armed confrontation on the Sligoville Main Road in St Catherine on Friday morning.

The rights advocacy group is expressing concern over the shooting of a 10-year-old girl during the incident.

According to reports, the confrontation began about 5:15 am in the Five Miles area of Sligoville, where a Special Operations Branch team was searching for wanted men.

The officers reportedly came under gunfire from two men who had barricaded themselves inside a house with other occupants, including the child.

Corporal Shaw was killed, while a second officer was shot and is undergoing surgery. A third officer was also injured.

The 10-year-old girl reportedly managed to flee the house but was later found with gunshot injuries and taken to Spanish Town Hospital. She is said to be in serious but stable condition.

The two men were also fatally shot during the confrontation.

JFJ Executive Director Mickel Jackson said the organisation was grieving with the police force, while seeking clarity on the circumstances that led to the child being shot.

“We mourn with the JCF family during this difficult time. We are also deeply concerned by the shooting and injury of the 10-year-old girl,” Jackson said.

She added that the organisation was awaiting the findings of the Independent Commission of Investigations’ (INDECOM) independent investigation, along with further information from the JCF, “including the circumstances that resulted in the child being caught in the exchange of gunfire”.

JFJ extended condolences to Corporal Shaw’s family, colleagues and the wider police force, while wishing a full recovery to the injured child and the officers wounded during the operation.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.