Manchester father charged for allegedly conspiring in murder of men accused of killing his 4-y-o daughter

A Manchester father has been charged with conspiracy to murder after allegedly conspiring with other men to kill two men who are believed to have fatally shot his four-year-old daughter in a gun attack in February.

He is 37-year-old Kumar Obrien, otherwise known as ‘Frazzle’, of Land Settlement.

Obrien was charged following an incident in the parish on Saturday, March 14.

Killed were 29-year-old farmer Yakieni Shaw, otherwise known as ‘Yankee’, of Comfort district, Manchester, and 21-year-old Damien Edwards, otherwise known as ‘Damie’, of Melrose Gardens, Williamsfield, Manchester.

Reports from the Mandeville police are that about 3:50 p.m. on March 14, Obrien allegedly conspired with other men to kill Shaw and Edwards.

According to the police, the alleged plot is believed to have stemmed from the killing of Obrien’s four-year-old daughter, Saniyah Obrien, who was shot dead on Sunday, February 8, while she and her father were seated in his Voxy motor car in Manchester. Obrien was also shot in the attack.

In relation to the March incident, a report was subsequently made to the police, and investigations led to Obrien being apprehended.

He was subsequently interviewed and later charged.

He is scheduled to appear before the Manchester Parish Court on Wednesday, October 21.

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