MoBay’s mayor wants bigger slice of tourism pie

WESTERN BUREAU:

With Montego Bay generating a significant share of the nation’s tourism earnings, Mayor Richard Vernon says the western city deserves a substantial portion of the funds collected through the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) from visitor arrivals to the island.

Vernon made the call last Thursday at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre in Sam Sharpe Square, where the St James Municipal Corporation (StJMC) presented its projected $2.8-billion budget of expenditure for the 2027-28 financial year.

He said while Kingston is the administrative capital of Jamaica, Montego Bay is the tourism capital of Jamaica.

“We are not the tourism capital in idea; we are the tourism capital in real life, as we have 30 per cent of all the hotel rooms in the country, and we are responsible for 70 per cent of all flights coming into Jamaica,” said Vernon.

“Therefore, if the TEF charges a levy on each passenger, whether they arrive via cruise ship or by air, and Montego Bay manages 70 per cent of that, then based on the impact that tourism is creating on the local economy and the physical infrastructure of Montego Bay, we deserve to get a share of the tourism dollars,” he argued. “While we have a good, robust, professional relationship with the TEF and the Ministry of Tourism, we believe that Montego Bay is entitled to it.”

Earlier this month, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett reported that Jamaica recorded 2.34 million visitor arrivals and generated US$2.5 billion in tourism earnings up to August 31, representing a 17-per-cent decline in arrivals and an 18-per-cent decline in revenue when compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

The number of available hotel rooms in Jamaica declined sharply last year following Hurricane Melissa, which devastated several hotels in western Jamaica. Some of the affected properties remain closed as restoration work continues.

Vernon also invited private developers, local entrepreneurs and financial institutions to engage the StJMC in discussions on strategies to further develop Montego Bay.

“Our doors are wide open for serious dialogue regarding strategic real estate ventures and public-private partnerships,” he said. “We possess the land, the regulatory framework, and the civic vision, and you possess the capital and the execution capacity. Let us partner to build modern commercial spaces, develop structured parking hubs, and accelerate the urban renewal of Montego Bay through mutually beneficial, transparent co-investment.”

TEF funds

During the StJMC’s presentation of its $2.8-billion budget, it was disclosed that $1.086 billion will come from capital funding sources, including $456 million from the TEF and other sponsors, $450 million from asset optimisation and divestment, and $180 million from insurance proceeds.

With Montego Bay generating a significant share of the nation’s tourism earnings, Mayor Richard Vernon said the western city deserves a substantial portion of the funds collected through the TEF from visitor arrivals to the island.

Vernon made the call last Thursday at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre in Sam Sharpe Square, where the St James Municipal Corporation (StJMC) presented its projected $2.8-billion budget of expenditure for the 2027-28 financial year.

“While Kingston is the administrative capital of Jamaica, Montego Bay is the tourism capital of Jamaica. We are not the tourism capital in idea; we are the tourism capital in real life, as we have 30 per cent of all the hotel rooms in the country, and we are responsible for 70 per cent of all flights coming into Jamaica,” said Vernon.

“Therefore, if the TEF charges a levy on each passenger, whether they arrive via cruise ship or by air, and Montego Bay manages 70 per cent of that, then based on the impact that tourism is creating on the local economy and the physical infrastructure of Montego Bay, we deserve to get a share of the tourism dollars,” he argued. “While we have a good, robust, professional relationship with the TEF and the Ministry of Tourism, we believe that Montego Bay is entitled to it.”

Earlier this month, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett reported that Jamaica recorded 2.34 million visitor arrivals and generated US$2.5 billion in tourism earnings up to August 31, representing a 17 per cent decline in arrivals and an 18 per cent decline in revenue when compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

The number of available hotel rooms in Jamaica declined sharply last year following Hurricane Melissa, which devastated several hotels in western Jamaica. Some of the affected properties remain closed as restoration work continues.

Vernon also invited private developers, local entrepreneurs and financial institutions to engage the StJMC in discussions on strategies to further develop Montego Bay.

“Our doors are wide open for serious dialogue regarding strategic real estate ventures and public-private partnerships,” he said. “We possess the land, the regulatory framework, and the civic vision, and you possess the capital and the execution capacity. Let us partner to build modern commercial spaces, develop structured parking hubs, and accelerate the urban renewal of Montego Bay through mutually beneficial, transparent co-investment.”

During the StJMC’s presentation of its $2.8-billion budget, it was disclosed that $1.086 billion will come from capital funding sources, including $456 million from the TEF and other sponsors, $450 million from asset optimisation and divestment, and $180 million from insurance proceeds.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com