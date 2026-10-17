NAJASO elects president ahead of 50th anniversary

The National Association of Jamaican and Supportive Organizations (NAJASO) has elected Patrick Williams president for the 2026-2028 term, as the umbrella organisation prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary and strengthen its contribution to Jamaica and the diaspora.

Williams, a longtime community leader and cultural advocate with more than 30 years’ experience in diaspora engagement, non-profit leadership and community development, takes office at a significant time in the organisation’s history.

He recently completed a 10-year tenure as president of the Jamaica Awareness Association of California (JAAC), during which he led medical, dental, surgical, educational and humanitarian initiatives benefiting communities in Jamaica and the United States.

In accepting the position, Williams expressed gratitude to NAJASO’s founders, former presidents, member organisations, board members and volunteers for sustaining the organisation since its establishment in 1977.

“I am deeply honoured by the confidence that the membership has placed in me. I accept this responsibility with humility and gratitude,” he said.

Williams said his immediate priority is to meet with the executive team and board of directors to develop a strategic plan that preserves NAJASO’s legacy while positioning it for continued growth and greater impact.

As the organisation approaches its 50th anniversary, he identified strengthening membership, expanding engagement across the United States, encouraging leadership among younger generations and deepening collaboration among member organisations as key priorities.

“NAJASO has a proud history of uniting Jamaicans, their friends, and supporters in service to our homeland and our communities abroad,” Williams said. “I look forward to building on that foundation and working collaboratively to strengthen our organisation as we approach this historic milestone.”

Dr Binzie Roy Davidson, president and chief executive officer of the Caribbean Cricket Club, has been elected chairman of the board. He is expected to work closely with Williams and the board in providing strategic direction and governance as the organisation prepares for its anniversary celebrations.

Davidson said his priorities include strengthening NAJASO’s position as a leading umbrella organisation serving Jamaica and Jamaicans abroad, while supporting initiatives focused on education, heritage preservation and community development.

Among the areas of focus are the re-establishment of the NAJASO Marcus Garvey Heritage Foundation, the development of scholarship opportunities at the University of the West Indies and institutions in the United States, and continued support for the rebuilding of basic schools in Jamaica. The leadership also plans to work closely with member organisations to facilitate their growth and development.

Other members of the newly elected executive are Dr Marcia Anderson-Esson of the West Indian Social Club, executive vice-president; Derrick Harvey, past president and member of the Atlanta Jamaican Association, treasurer; Jennifer Asher of the Jamaica Nationals Association in Washington, DC, executive secretary; and Carol Williams of the Caribbean Cricket Club of Los Angeles, Inc., financial secretary.

NAJASO was the brainchild of the late Alfred Rattray, Jamaica’s fourth ambassador to the United States. It was officially incorporated on July 4, 1977, in Washington, DC, following a meeting of representatives of Jamaican organisations from across the United States.

The organisation was established to address issues affecting Jamaican communities in the United States and encourage cooperation among diaspora organisations. Its founding vision emphasised community development across the country’s regions rather than a centralised, top-down structure managed through the Jamaican Embassy.

NAJASO initially developed a strong presence in the midwestern and eastern United States before Jamaican organisations in California helped establish its western regional presence, making it a tri-regional organisation.

Today, its mission includes uniting Jamaicans and their supporters, fostering communication and cooperation among member organisations, supporting Jamaica’s development, preserving Jamaican culture and promoting the welfare of Jamaicans and Caribbean communities throughout the United States.

With its 50th anniversary approaching, Williams has invited community organisations, professionals, leaders and supporters of Jamaica to become more actively involved in NAJASO’s work.

“The strength of NAJASO has always been its people,” he said. “Together, let us continue the work of building stronger communities, preserving our heritage, and fostering meaningful partnerships that benefit Jamaica and the Jamaican diaspora for generations to come.”