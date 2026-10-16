NHF introduces double subsidy for persons living with disabilities

Jamaicans with disabilities who are registered with the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) can now benefit from twice the standard National Health Fund (NHF) subsidy on eligible medication, medical supplies and diagnostic claims, with coverage of up to 95 per cent of the submitted cost.

The enhanced benefit, which took effect on September 30, was officially launched on Thursday at the NHF's head office in Kingston. The initiative represents a projected annual investment of $50 million and is intended to reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenses for eligible persons with disabilities managing chronic conditions.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, who delivered the main address at the launch, highlighted the importance of universal access to healthcare.

“We have to ensure that policies are all-inclusive and equitable,” he stated.

“In health, we subscribe to universal access to good healthcare. In other words, nobody should be left behind on account of race, class, colour, creed or abilities and today is further evidence of the mandate of the National Health Fund and, indeed, of the Government of Jamaica, to ensure that universal access is guaranteed to one and all.”

Dr Tufton also highlighted the far-reaching impact of NHF subsidies on Jamaicans, noting, “The NHFCard has become the most valuable wallet feature in recent times for hundreds of thousands of Jamaicans.”

The increase in subsidies for PLWDs is expected to benefit members of the approximately 17,000 persons currently registered with the JCPD who meet the NHFCard eligibility requirements, with the potential for additional beneficiaries as more eligible Jamaicans register.

Desreen Booth, Acting Executive Director at the JCPD, welcomed the new benefit for persons living with disabilities. She said the double subsidy is a welcome intervention and thanked the NHF for recognising the community and its challenges.

“It has the potential to improve affordability, promote continuity of treatment and contribute positively to the health and wellbeing of beneficiaries” she said.

Director of the University of the West Indies Centre for Disability Studies, Professor Dr Floyd Morris, also addressed the launch, echoing similar sentiments to Booth.

Noting that PLWDs spend 2-3 times more on healthcare than others, he said, “Today, you are ensuring that thousands of Jamaicans with disabilities will have a better chance to stay healthy, work, raise their families and serve this great nation. Thank you for not just doubling our benefit, but doubling our hope."

NHF Chief Executive Officer Everton Anderson noted that, “This double subsidy means double savings for these persons living with disabilities, and for some persons, the saving will be as much as 95 per cent.”

He urged beneficiaries to use the additional support and appealed to persons who may not be registered with either the JCPD or for an NHFCard to pursue both so they can benefit from the increase.

“We will work closely with the JCPD and other bodies to ensure that the right persons access this benefit,” he said.

To access the new benefit, existing NHFCard holders who are registered with the JCPD must visit any of the 20 NHFCard centres islandwide and present a valid JCPD ID or an interim Disability Certificate Letter to have their card information updated.

The enhanced subsidy forms part of the NHF's wider efforts to improve healthcare access for persons with disabilities.

For more information about the Double Subsidy Benefit or assistance with accessing it, contact NHF Customer Care at (876) 906-1106.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.