Bloodshed, bullet holes and doubts

Questions are being raised about the circumstances surrounding Friday’s deadly confrontation between police and men at a house off the Sligoville main road in Six Miles, St Catherine, with residents offering accounts that challenge aspects of the police version of events.

The police have described the incident as a fierce gun battle involving three men whom they said were associates of a well-known high-risk target in St Andrew North.

The three men — 51-year-old Errol Hussey, his son Malik Hussey, and Javaughn Cogle, a nephew of the elder Hussey — were killed in the confrontation, according to reports.

Two policemen, who were struck during the exchange of gunfire, also died. One was pronounced dead on Friday, while the other succumbed to his injuries Saturday morning.

However, residents who spoke with The Sunday Gleaner said physical evidence at the premises and accounts from people who were near the house had left them with unanswered questions about how the confrontation unfolded.

A visit to the premises revealed what appeared to be extensive damage to the house, including hundreds of bullet holes in the walls of several rooms.

Spent shell casings were visible at the scene, while blood stains were seen on a mattress in one of the rooms. Residents said the room was occupied by the elder Hussey, who they said earned a living selling aggregate.

Dried blood was also visible in two separate areas outside the house — beneath a tamarind tree and on the pavement near a side door.

One family member, who said the house belonged to the elder Hussey, pointed to the damage and blood stains as evidence of the intensity of what unfolded.

Most residents who spoke to The Sunday Gleaner requested anonymity.

‘Dem pin mi down’

A friend of the Hussey family told The Sunday Gleaner that he spoke with the elder Hussey by telephone shortly before 7 o’clock Friday morning, while the police operation was under way.

“In the morning, about 6:52 to be exact, he said mi can’t talk to you right now because the bwoy them pin mi down.”

The friend said he asked Hussey what he meant by being “pinned down”.

“He said to me that his house was surrounded and the police were shooting in his house.”

The friend said he told Hussey he intended to approach the house through the bushes but was warned against doing so.

He said he subsequently took another route to the area, where he saw several police personnel but was unable to get close to the operation.

The friend said he saw police escorting a brown-skinned policeman, whose head was bleeding, to a waiting vehicle before the injured lawman was taken away.

Conflicting accounts

There are conflicting accounts of who was inside the house when the shooting began.

One eyewitness disputed reports that a woman, a baby and a child were inside the house.

“The little girl was in the house during the incident but I can swear that the lady, who is Malik baby mother, and the baby was not there. I saw her came after and was questioned by the police,” the eyewitness said.

According to the police, that little girl, a 10-year-old, was used as bait by gunmen to lure police personnel into a deadly ambush.

According to reports, the confrontation began about 5:15 a.m. in Mount Moreland, where a Special Operations Branch team was searching for wanted men.

The lawmen reportedly came under gunfire from three men who had barricaded themselves inside a house with other occupants, including the child, a six-month-old infant, and their mother.

According to reports, after some time, one of the three men reportedly held the 10-year-old outside and indicated that the occupants wanted to surrender.

Two policemen reportedly moved towards the building to retrieve the child, but they were met with a barrage of gunfire and were injured.

Corporal Trevoy Shaw, who had only recently been promoted to the Special Operations Branch, was subsequently pronounced dead at hospital. His colleague, Constable Devoney Rose, 19, died yesterday while being treated at the Spanish Town Hospital.

Another resident, who said he was familiar with the Husseys and speaking on condition of anonymity, said he was on the telephone with the younger Hussey while police were firing into the building.

According to the resident, the younger Hussey repeatedly shouted to the police that he and Cogle were unarmed and that only one person inside the house had a gun.

The resident said he encouraged the younger Hussey to surrender.

“I was encouraging him to put his hand in the air and come out but he said they were firing at the house so he had to stay down.”

The resident said he later saw photographs of the three men circulating on social media.

“The next thing I know is that pictures came out on social media of Malik under the tree with his head mash up, Javaughn lying on the pavement outside, also with his head mash up, and Errol lying face down on his bed inside his room bleeding.”

Based on his telephone conversation with the younger Hussey, the resident said he believed the men were willing to surrender but were not given an opportunity to do so.

‘Errol was like a father to me’

Another resident, visibly shaken by the incident, said he was struggling to reconcile the police account with his own knowledge of the men.

“Errol was like a father to me. He teach me how to drive. He is not a bad man. I am traumatised. I think the police could have brought them in because they wanted to surrender but was not given the chance.”

He described the elder Hussey as a hardworking man who encouraged young people in the community to stay on the right path.

“Errol always encourage youths to do the right thing. He drives his truck and sell sand and gravel.”

Another resident acknowledged having previously seen the elder Hussey with what appeared to be a handgun but said he did not know whether he was licensed to carry it.

Residents want answers

The conflicting accounts have left some community members questioning the circumstances of the shooting. They say they want to see the evidence before accepting the police version of events.

Some residents who were at the scene when The Sunday Gleaner visited said they found it difficult to believe that the men who lived at the premises were dangerous criminals.

They said they wanted to see the firearms allegedly used in the confrontation before accepting that account.

The police have indicated that they recovered two firearms – a rifle and a 9mm pistol – at the location.

In a statement, the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) stated that its investigative teams have undertaken extensive work at the scene, requiring considerable coordination with multiple institutions.

“As part of the investigative process, more than 70 service weapons belonging to the JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force) and JDF (Jamaica Defence Force), along with two recovered weapons, were photographed, boxed and sealed pending ballistic examination. These activities form part of the Commission’s efforts to secure, document and assess the relevant evidence,” the Commission stated.

“After over eight hours of scene processing, the details of the incident and the investigative findings are still being compiled. INDECOM will therefore refrain from commenting on specific aspects of the events while investigative steps remain ongoing. This approach is necessary to preserve the integrity of the process and ensure that information released by the Commission is accurate and appropriately verified.”

editorial@gleanerjm.com