Bull Bay, St Andrew man charged with larceny by trick over alleged rental scam

A 41-year-old 8 Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew man has been charged for allegedly pocketing money given to him by a woman who was seeking a property he advertised for rent in his community.

Ingel Wright is charged with larceny by trick.

Reports from the Bull Bay police are that on Friday, July 31, Wright received $70,000 from the woman for a rental property he had advertised.

However, the property was not handed over to the woman, and her efforts to obtain a refund were unsuccessful, according to the police.

A report was subsequently made to the police.

On Saturday, October 17, Wright was charged following a question-and-answer session.

His court date is being finalised.

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