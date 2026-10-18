Child shot in St Catherine gun battle remains critical but stable – Blake

Commissioner of Police Dr Kevin Blake says the child who was shot during a gun battle between members of the security forces and criminals in St Catherine on Friday was seriously injured but remains in stable condition at hospital.

Blake gave the update during a debriefing session with Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness at Norman Manley International Airport on Saturday, following Holness’ return to the island.

Holness had travelled to New York, where he spoke at the American Friends of Jamaica’s 45th anniversary Hummingbird Gala, which honoured Jamaican actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and hotel mogul Adam Stewart.

Blake said that during the gunfight, which occurred in the vicinity of Sligoville main road, the 10-year-old girl, who he said was among people being held hostage, was shot.

“She was rushed to the hospital and, thankfully, the young girl, she is still alive and is getting treatment at [hospital]… She is in critical but stable condition,” he said.

Blake said the security operation, which was being carried out to apprehend a “high-risk” target, resulted in a lengthy standoff and heavy gunfire.

The commissioner said gunfire was coming not only from the house at the centre of the incident but also from surrounding areas.

Two policemen were killed, and three of the suspected gunmen were fatally shot.

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