Gunmen posing as police attack man at St Thomas home

The Yallahs police in St Thomas are probing an incident in which a man was attacked at his home in Albion Heights early Saturday morning by men who posed as the police.

The police report that about 3:00 a.m., the 58-year-old man was alone at his premises when gunmen posing as police officers knocked on his bedroom door and ordered him outside.

As he opened the door, one of the men entered and struck him in the head and mouth with a gun, according to the police.

The man reportedly realised they were hoodlums and tussled with the intruder, who, according to the police, fired a shot that damaged a wall.

The man reportedly managed to struggle outside the house with his machete and encountered two other gunmen who were lurking nearby.

The police say they fired shots at the man, who managed to escape without sustaining any further injuries.

The matter was reported to the Yallahs police.

- Rasbert Turner

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