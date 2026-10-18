Man charged for fatal stabbing during dispute granted $500,000 bail

A man charged with the fatal stabbing of another man during a dispute has been granted $500,000 bail.

Keimo McKenzie was offered bail in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday, when the matter was mentioned before Senior Parish Court Judge Alicia McIntosh.

In applying for bail, his attorney, Earl Hamilton, argued that his client had acted in self-defence, had also sustained injuries during the incident, and was not a flight risk.

Hamilton also told the court that McKenzie intended to defend his innocence.

Bail was granted on condition that McKenzie surrender his travel documents and return to court on February 2, 2027.

McKenzie is charged with the murder of construction worker Shacquille Johnson, who died after the two men were allegedly involved in an altercation along Montclair Drive in St Andrew in June.

Allegations are that about 10 a.m. on June 28, the men became involved in an argument that escalated into a physical confrontation.

During the fight, knives were reportedly used, and both men sustained stab wounds.

They were taken to the University Hospital of the West Indies, where Johnson succumbed to his injuries.

McKenzie was subsequently charged with murder.

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