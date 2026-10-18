Neita Garvey condemns deadly St Catherine gun battle, says community still in shock

Member of Parliament for North Central St Catherine Natalie Neita Garvey has condemned the deadly gun battle in the Five Mile community in the Sligoville area, which left police officers and civilians dead, saying the community remains in shock.

In a statement on Sunday, Neita Garvey said she was deeply saddened by the incident, which involved members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and gunmen who reportedly engaged the police in a prolonged gun battle on Friday.

She extended condolences to the Commissioner of Police, the JCF and the families of the slain police officers, noting that one of the policemen was from the constituency.

“These brave officers died in service to Jamaica. Their sacrifice in the fight against crime will be remembered. Jamaica owes them a debt of gratitude,” she said.

Neita Garvey also expressed concern for children who were caught in the crossfire, describing their exposure to such violence as heartbreaking.

A 10-year-old girl was shot in the incident and remains in hospital.

“It is heartbreaking that our children continue to be exposed to this level of violence,” she said, adding that she had contacted the relevant agencies to ensure that trauma counselling and support were provided to the children and their families.

“The community of Five Mile is still in shock,” she said, while stressing that the violence did not reflect the character of the wider Sligoville community.

“This unprecedented level of criminal activity is not representative of the people of Sligoville,” Neita Garvey said.

“Sligoville is a community of hardworking, peace-loving Jamaicans.”

She said she stood with residents during the difficult period and was prepared to support lawful efforts to reduce crime and restore peace and order.

“As your Member of Parliament, I am ready to support and assist in all lawful activities aimed at reducing crime, restoring peace, law and order, and ridding our communities and our beloved country of this scourge of senseless violence and criminality,” she said.

Neita Garvey added that she remained in close contact with the leadership of the JCF and urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward immediately.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.