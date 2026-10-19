Diaspora Northeast Conference to be held in Philadelphia

The Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA will host its Second Annual Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA Conference on October 23 and 24 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The event will bring together diasporans, government and diplomatic representatives, business and community leaders, educators, healthcare professionals, youth, and organisations committed to Jamaica’s development.

The conference – to be held under the theme ‘One Diaspora, One Vision: Advancing Jamaica Together’ – will create a space for dialogue, networking, collaboration, and action on issues affecting Jamaicans at home and abroad.

Led by Michelle Tulloch-Neil, Global Jamaica Diaspora Council member for the Northeast USA, and the Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA Planning Committee, the conference will be opened by Foreign Affairs Junior Minister Alando Terrelonge.

“This conference is about moving beyond conversation to meaningful partnership and measurable impact. The Jamaican diaspora possesses tremendous talent, resources, relationships, and expertise. Our responsibility is to connect those assets with Jamaica’s needs and create opportunities for sustainable development,” said Michelle Tulloch-Neil

Tulloch-Neil said that while, initially, there were no plans to hold a conference this year because of the staging of the 11th Biennial Conference in June, the decision was taken to go ahead because of overwhelming demand.

Other speakers at the two- day conference will include Lishann Salmon, chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of Jamaica, Washington, DC; Ambassador Brian Wallace, Jamaica’s permanent representative to the United Nations; Consul General Oliver Mair; Brian A, Cunningham, New York state representative; and Courtney Cephas of the National Healthcare Enhancement Foundation, among others.

The conference will address critical issues, including education and youth development, healthcare, immigration, trade and investment, crime prevention, agriculture and food security, human trafficking, diaspora engagement, shipping challenges, and US–Jamaica partnerships.

A special power lunch will bring together business leaders from across the Northeast USA for focused networking and discussions on entrepreneurship, investment, strategic partnerships, and how the collective resources and expertise of the Jamaican diaspora can contribute to Jamaica’s economic development.

Youth and education remain central to the conference. Students from Delaware State University, the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, and Temple University are expected to attend, creating opportunities for students to engage with Jamaican leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs, and community advocates.

“We believe young people must not simply be invited into the conversation; they must have a seat at the table,” said Tulloch-Neil. “By connecting students with leaders and opportunities, we are helping to develop the next generation of diaspora leaders and strengthening their connection to Jamaica.”

editorial@gleanerjm.com