Growth & Jobs | Two Jamaicans, one big vision

Jamaican entrepreneurs Burchell Gordon and Bevon King are bringing MORE Workforce to market, with a vision to help businesses expand their capabilities through artificial intelligence-powered digital employees.

The entrepreneurs have introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) venture to the market with ambitions to change how businesses build their workforces, serve customers and manage growing operational demands.

Gordon and King, both originally from St Catherine, said the Miami-based technology company has developed a platform that enables organisations to hire AI-powered digital employees to complement human teams, extend their capabilities, and support business operations.

The company was officially launched on October 19, through its website moreworkforce.com, marking an important milestone in the founders’ efforts to bring their digital workforce concept to businesses in the United States and other international markets.

real value

Operating under parent company Rio Cobre Holdings, MORE Workforce is being developed around a central proposition that businesses should be able to expand what their people can accomplish by accessing additional intelligent support as their needs evolve.

The venture is targeting a challenge that affects organisations of different sizes and across industries. As customer expectations rise and workloads increase, businesses must find ways to improve productivity, maintain service quality and pursue growth, without placing additional pressure on existing teams.

They said MORE Workforce aims to address these pressures by enabling businesses to deploy digital employees to undertake defined responsibilities, assist with workflows, and engage with customers and colleagues through increasingly natural interactions.

“We are building MORE Workforce around the idea that businesses should not have to choose between growing their operations and giving their people the support they need to do their best work,” said Gordon, chief executive officer and co-founder.

“Artificial intelligence presents an opportunity to expand what a team can accomplish, but the real value lies in how that technology is applied to everyday business challenges. Our vision is to make digital employees accessible and useful to businesses of different sizes, helping them extend their capabilities while allowing human teams to focus on the work where they add the greatest value,” he explained.

more accessible workforce model

Unlike AI chatbots and automated telephone systems, MORE Workforce is developing digital employees designed to communicate through voice and video and support activities across different digital and physical business environments.

King, co-founder and chief technology officer, explained that a digital employee could respond to telephone enquiries, assist with customer requests, provide information during a virtual meeting or interact with visitors through a tablet or kiosk at a hotel, office or event.

“The company’s broader vision includes digital employees that can participate in supported virtual meetings and operate through websites and other connected business interfaces,” he said.

“The objective is to move beyond AI as a tool accessed through individual software applications towards a more accessible workforce model, in which digital employees can be assigned specific responsibilities and interact with people through familiar communication channels,” he added.

The company also intends to develop a digital employee marketplace through which organisations could select capabilities suited to their needs and introduce additional digital employees as their requirements change.

Investment and commercial ambitions

MORE Workforce is privately financed, with investment directed towards developing the platform and establishing the technological and commercial foundations for its growth. The company has opted not to disclose specific investment figures at this stage.

The investment is supporting ongoing technology development, artificial intelligence integration, platform infrastructure, product testing, and the expansion of its digital employee capabilities. Resources are also being directed towards strengthening scalability, customer acquisition, strategic partnerships and international market expansion, as the company progresses towards wider commercial deployment.

“We see an extraordinary opportunity to redefine how organisations access and expand workforce capacity. Our investment reflects our conviction that AI will fundamentally reshape how businesses operate, not by diminishing the value of people, but by giving them greater capabilities. We are building MORE Workforce with a long-term vision of making intelligent digital support a practical, accessible and integral part of how organisations grow,” said Gordon.

The company will operate through a subscription-based business model, offering digital employee packages tailored to different organisational needs, alongside customised enterprise solutions designed to support more complex operational requirements.MORE Workforce is initially targeting the United States and Caribbean markets, with plans for progressive expansion into Canada, the United Kingdom and Africa. Its growth strategy combines direct customer acquisition, strategic commercial partnerships and sector-specific applications, positioning the platform to serve organisations ranging from emerging businesses to established multinational enterprises.

The founders’ commercial objectives include making digital employees accessible to organisations ranging from smaller businesses seeking to improve customer responsiveness to enterprises requiring additional operational support across departments and locations.

The October 19 virtual launch is expected to provide an opportunity to introduce the company’s proposition to prospective customers and other stakeholders.

Complementary expertise behind the venture

Gordon brings more than a decade of experience in business leadership, strategic development, marketing and communications across the Caribbean and United States. His background in understanding customer needs and translating complex challenges into practical business solutions informs the commercial and human-centred approach behind MORE Workforce.

He holds a certification in AI for Government from the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School, further strengthening his expertise in the strategic application of artificial intelligence, governance and emerging technologies.

He is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Chaynge, an international marketing, communications and business strategy company, and the founder of Why Whisper Cr8tives. His professional experience includes engagements involving Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Roche Pharmaceuticals and Jamaica National Bank.

At MORE Workforce, he leads the company’s strategic direction, commercial development, business model, product vision, customer experience and international growth strategy.

Co-founder King brings expertise in technology innovation, entrepreneurship and venture development. As chief technology officer, he leads the development and integration of the AI systems underpinning MORE Workforce, including its conversational capabilities, real-time communication experiences and connected business workflows.

King won the 2017 Google Global Impact Challenge Caribbean, receiving a US$45,000 scholarship to attend Singularity University’s Global Solutions Program at NASA Ames Research Park in Silicon Valley. The programme exposed him to emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and robotics, and explored how these capabilities could be applied to real-world challenges.

He subsequently earned a Certificate in New Ventures Leadership from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2018 and completed an advanced venture capital and private equity programme through Venture University in 2021. He later served as an analyst and investor fellow with VU Venture Partners, a San Francisco-based investment firm. In 2026, he was named a Halcyon Global Climate Fellow.

King is the founder and managing partner of Bevsan Consulting, an international business consulting and capital advisory firm serving owners of established, privately held companies across the United States and the Caribbean. The firm advises on sell-side mergers and acquisitions, growth strategy, and the design and development of custom web and mobile software. King’s combination of technical and commercial experience is central to the development of a platform that brings together conversational intelligence, real-time communications, business information and integrations into a system capable of supporting everyday operations.