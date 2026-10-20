Honourable finale - Vaz believes OJ membership perfectly timed to cap public service career

Certain that he is in the twilight of his political career, Transport Minister Daryl Vaz said his appointment to the Order of Jamaica (OJ) was perfectly timed and a fitting way to cap his life in public service.

“The stars have aligned for me, and I could not want or ask for any better in terms of my leaving public service on the highest note possible,” he told The Gleaner after receiving the honour at yesterday’s annual National Honours and Awards Investiture Ceremony, held on the lawns of King’s House in St Andrew, where 140 Jamaicans were recognised.

Vaz, 62, has been involved in representational politics since 1986 and has served as the member of parliament for Portland Western since 2007.

He stressed that 2028 is the “definite timeline” for his retirement from politics, unless “something unforeseen happens”.

“At 65 , I believe that it is more than time to spend your last good years with your family and your friends, and your grandchildren. My family has suffered tremendously – mentally, and, of course, without me being there at so many critical times. So you have to balance in life, and tomorrow is promised to no man,” he said.

Vaz was among six Jamaicans appointed to the OJ. The other honourees were former Bank of Jamaica Governor Richard Byles, philanthropist Donette Chin-Loy Chang, former parliamentarians Maxine Henry-Wilson and Derrick Smith, and private sector leader Christopher Zacca.

He cited the rural school bus programme, launched in September last year to provide safe and affordable transportation for students in rural Jamaica, as one of his proudest accomplishments in politics.

Completing the all-island electricity licensing framework to replace the current one, which expires in July next year, is also on his agenda before he retires.

Although he noted that his work over the years had been done “out of the goodness of his heart”, rather than for awards and recognition, Vaz nonetheless expressed pride in the honour and dedicated it to the people who had supported him over the years.

“This honour is about constituents who have supported me in six straight elections – five general and one by-election. Also my family, who have made so many sacrifices over the years, and, most importantly, the entire Jamaica. Specifically, all of the public servants that I’ve worked with in all different capacities as minister over the 14 years I have been a minister,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zacca said his appointment to the OJ confirmed that his work over the years was valued.

He added that the award also honoured the legacy of his father, Sir Edward Zacca, who was conferred with the same distinction.

“I would never have ascribed or saw myself getting that high over the years, but when it became apparent that it was a possibility, that’s who I was thinking of all the time,” he said.

Auditor General Pamela Monroe Ellis, whose work as the government’s chief auditor has earned local recognition and praise from colleagues in the profession overseas, was conferred with membership in the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander (CD) for her contribution to the field.

“I am truly honoured to be recognised in this way. I see it as a moment to pause and to reflect on the journey. I am truly thankful for those who have journeyed with me,” she said.

She expressed gratitude to God, her family, members of the Auditor General’s Department and the people of Jamaica for their support as she continues to fulfil her constitutional mandate.

Endocrinologist Dr Evan Dale Abel, who has had a distinguished career in endocrine, metabolism and cardiovascular research, also received the CD. For him, the award was a tribute to his roots in rural Manchester.

“This honour is because I’ve been lifted up by many. My grandparents, who grew up in rural Manchester; my parents, who were teachers; and they impressed upon us the importance of education, but they also impressed upon us the importance of giving it back,” he said.

Director of Public Prosecutions Claudette Thompson also received the CD for her contribution to Jamaica’s legal system through the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Grateful and humbled, Thompson said the award added fuel to her 22-year career.

“What it says to me is that your reward will come,” she said.

Meanwhile, meteorologist Evan Thompson was conferred with membership in the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Officer for his achievements in meteorology, climate resilience and public safety. He expressed gratitude to Jamaicans for their support.

He was joined in the rank by Kerlyn Brown, who was recognised for her service in journalism and broadcasting.

Reflecting on her more than 30 years in the field, Brown told The Gleaner that her experiences had cemented her belief that she was chosen for the profession.

“I celebrate today not only for myself, but for the other persons who have been working year after year, and the people who have stood with me,” she said.

sashana.small@gleanerjm.com

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