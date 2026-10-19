More than $1 billion worth of cocaine seized in 48 hours

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has seized more than $1 billion worth of cocaine in a series of counter-narcotics operations over 48 hours, including two major interceptions at the Kingston Freeport Container Terminal (KFTL) and a separate bust at Sangster International Airport in St James.

The operations, conducted by the JCF’s Firearms and Narcotics Investigation Division (FNID) in partnership with the Jamaica Customs Agency and international stakeholders, resulted in the seizure of approximately 1,457 kilogrammes of cocaine at the Kingston terminal and the arrest of a British national at the Montego Bay airport.

The seizures were made between October 16 and 17.

In the first operation at KFTL on Friday, October 16, investigators searched a container destined for Belgium at about 4:05 pm and discovered 25 knitted bags containing 661 kilogrammes of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $462.7 million.

The following morning, at about 10 o’clock, a second container from the same vessel was searched. Investigators found 28 knitted bags containing 789 kilogrammes of cocaine, valued at approximately $552.3 million.

Both containers had arrived in Jamaica from Honduras on October 12.

The third seizure occurred later on Saturday at Sangster International Airport, where investigators detected anomalies in the luggage of a British national preparing to board a flight to London, England.

A search uncovered 14.5 pounds of cocaine concealed in several food packages, along with four plastic bottles containing liquid cocaine. The drugs have an estimated street value of $4.5 million.

The British national was taken into custody. His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

Acting FNID Director, Deputy Superintendent of Police Oreth Dunkley, described the seizures as a significant setback for organised criminal networks involved in drug trafficking.

“The trafficking of illicit drugs poses a serious threat to Jamaica. It fuels organised crime and contributes to violence in our communities,” Dunkley said.

He added that the division remains committed to working with local and international partners to intercept illegal drug shipments and apprehend those involved.

The operations, he said, are part of efforts to safeguard Jamaica’s national security and public safety.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.