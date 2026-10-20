More men needed in classrooms

Custos of Kingston Steadman Fuller wants to see more men enrolled at his alma mater, The Mico University College, and ultimately standing at the front of Jamaica’s classrooms, helping to shape the next generation.

For Fuller, incoming chancellor of Mico, which is celebrating its 190th anniversary, increasing male enrolment is a major priority. He takes up the office later this month, and believes a stronger male presence in classrooms could help improve discipline in schools by providing boys with more male role models.

“I would like to see the ratio at Mico be at least 50/50. That would make sure that we have some males who are able to be in institutions. The few Miconians who are males go out there and provide big leadership,” Fuller told The Gleaner.

He pointed to what he described as the worrying reality of some schools having as few as two male teachers, arguing that the imbalance has implications for classroom management, particularly among boys.

“Oftentimes, when that is the case, the discipline changes. Boys tend to adhere more to a man’s disciplinary approach than a female’s, because they feel that a man is more commanding. We need more of those figures of authority in the classroom,” he said.

Last year, The Mico University College had 1,890 students enrolled in degree programmes, according to the institution’s annual report. At least 70 per cent of them were female. Fuller believes this reflects a tendency among young men to prioritise employment over education, a phenomenon that has affected many top-tier universities. Currently, the ratio is about 80 female students to every 20 male students, he said.

“Men get distracted with life. At times, by the time they reach 17, the focus is on finding employment,” he lamented.

“But we need more men in the classrooms because discipline all over has dropped. We have lost the basic courtesies in children, and I think a lack of male leadership and role models is part of the problem.”

NEW CHAPTER

Fuller’s appointment as chancellor marks another chapter in his relationship with Mico, which began decades ago when he studied science and social studies for the secondary-school level. He graduated in 1973 and subsequently spent two years teaching science at a rural school in St Mary, an experience he said which helped shape his understanding of education as a calling rather than simply a profession.

One of Fuller’s other major ambitions is to advance Mico’s long-standing plans to become a fully fledged university, a process that began years ago but remains incomplete. He also wants the institution to engage more deeply with changes in education, particularly the implications of artificial intelligence for teaching and learning. He believes these are key to protecting Mico’s legacy and ensuring its sustainability in an ever-changing academic landscape.

“The call to serve my alma mater could not have been rejected, even though my age would suggest it is time for retirement,” said the 74-year-old. ‘

“I believe in the objectives of Mico University College, what it hopes to do in terms of making an impact on education and on teacher education, particularly.

“I would sincerely hope that during my tenure we are able to obtain full university status, as well as enhance competence where the institution is concerned,” he said, noting that his duties extend beyond the ceremonial functions of the role.

Last week, Alfred Thomas, chairman of the Mico Foundation, described Fuller as a dedicated servant-leader with influence among young people in many spheres.

“His appointment as chancellor of The Mico University College is indeed a great honour and blessing. The Mico Foundation looks forward to working with our new chancellor and wishes him God’s blessings as he embarks on this new journey,” Thomas said.

“Our country and, indeed, the wider world have enjoyed the benefits of Mico graduates who have served in many capacities and fulfilled important roles, making us proud. Mico’s legacy will continue to be a beacon of light shining in many places, delivering first-class education and preparing students and supporters for a world that craves consistency and dedicated servant leaders,” he added.

Thomas said Mico’s vision for the future was grounded in integrity, loyalty, consistency, dedication and the fulfilment of purpose as the institution embarks on another 190 years.

VISION FOR FUTURE

Meanwhile, Fuller envisages an institution with greater research capacity, more advanced degree programmes, and an expanded role in preparing professionals to meet the country’s development needs. He would also like to see more mentorship opportunities for students and graduates. As chancellor, he said, he would lend his voice to lobbying for better teaching conditions and salaries.

He sees his new responsibilities as an extension of his work to improve the lives of ordinary Jamaicans, including people held in inhumane police lock-ups, whom he has assisted in his role as Kingston’s custos since 2009.

At home, Fuller, who has been married for 46 years and has four children, describes himself as a very active grandfather. He has four grandchildren.

“I have taken the responsibility of taking them to school every morning, and each morning we have some very lively conversations. I truly enjoy their company,” he said, before reflecting on his marriage. “Additionally, my wife has been a very stable partner over many years. We continue to have an enduring love and affection, and I think that is what has kept us for so many years.”

While Fuller believes teachers’ salaries are catching up and fewer educators are choosing to migrate than in previous years, he maintains that better remuneration must be accompanied by improved working conditions.

Founded in 1836, shortly after Emancipation, Mico was established through the Lady Mico Charity and is recognised as the oldest teacher-training institution of its kind in the Western Hemisphere.

It is the only one of four teacher-training institutions established through the charity in the British colonies to have survived into the 21st century. The institution is celebrating its 190th anniversary under the theme ‘Honouring Our Legacy: Shaping the Future in Education’.

The year-long celebrations, which began with an ecumenical service on September 27, will include a distinguished lecture series, academic, sporting and musical events, special publications and a gala.

The celebrations have also featured a proclamation issued by Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen recognising the milestone, as Mico reflects on its contribution to education while looking ahead to the future.

corey.robinson@gleanerjm.com