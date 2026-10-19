St Thomas twins charged with burglary, assault and malicious destruction of property

Twin brothers have been charged with burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and malicious destruction of property following an incident at Crystal City Prospect in St Thomas on Tuesday, September 22.

The accused are 32-year-old Romaino and Romario Dawkins, both unemployed and of Bamboo Lane, Springfield, Morant Bay, in the parish.

Reports are that about 9:00 pm, a man securely locked his house and went to bed. He was later awakened by noises inside the house.

Upon checking, he reportedly encountered the brothers, who attacked him with metal pipes. The man managed to escape and flee the house.

During the incident, two televisions valued at $70,000 were damaged.

The man subsequently reported the incident to the police.

The scene was processed, and the brothers were arrested and later charged following question-and-answer sessions conducted in the presence of their attorneys.

They are scheduled to appear before the Yallahs Parish Court on Friday, October 23.

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