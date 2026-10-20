139 more St Elizabeth farmers get free land titles

A total of 139 additional St Elizabeth farmers and families have received free land titles under the Pedro Plains Irrigation Expansion Project.

The recent handover ceremony, held in Beacon, brings to 282 the total number of beneficiaries under the project to date.

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Floyd Green, in his address, said that the initiative intends to strengthen land security and create greater opportunities for agricultural investment.

He noted that not having a registered title can hinder landowners from making important investments in their properties or access financing for agricultural ventures.

“When you don’t have the title to prove that you own something, it holds you back. You don’t want to invest as much,” he pointed out.

He said that the ministry is aiming to ensure that farmers located in the areas set to benefit from the Pedro Plains irrigation development also benefit from formal land ownership.

“So ….we are going to work with the National Land Agency (NLA) under their systematic land titling to ensure that farmers in the area will have their title…and in case you didn’t know, you are getting all of this free of cost,” he said.

In his remarks, Minister of State in the Ministry, Franklin Witter, congratulated the new property owners, highlighting that formal landownership is an important milestone for families.

“For many families, receiving a title is deeply significant. It provides greater certainty about ownership, great opportunities for the future, and great opportunities for investment in the next generation,” he said.

The Agricultural State Minister encouraged the beneficiaries to make good use of their properties and the opportunities created through the Government’s agricultural development initiatives.

“I hope you see today as the beginning of new possibilities for your family and your property,” he said.

The handover of land titles was held as part of the commissioning of a $54 million solar energy system at the Beacon F2 Pump Station.

- JIS

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