JCF gets more vehicles to boost security in resort areas

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has received seven vehicles valued at $20 million to strengthen the operational reach of its Resort Areas Division.

The vehicles – two all-terrain vehicles, four motorcycles, and a pickup truck – were handed over by Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett through the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo).

They bring to 18 the number of vehicles provided through the TPDCo to support the division’s mobility and responsiveness and strengthen security in tourism areas.

The handover took place on Tuesday at a ceremony at the Elletson Road Police Station in Kingston, attended by Bartlett, representatives of the two entities, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Charmaine Shand, who represented Police Commissioner Dr Kevin Blake.

“Tourism and national security are interconnected. The success of Jamaica’s tourism industry depends not only on the beauty of our national attractions, the warmth of our hospitality, and the richness of our culture but also on the assurance that residents, visitors, and tourism workers can enjoy a safe and secure environment,” Shand said.

She said the partnership between the TPDCo and the JCF recognised that protecting the tourism industry could not rest solely with the police but required a coordinated approach involving government agencies, the private sector, tourism operators, communities, and citizens.

The vehicles, she added, were more than additions to the fleet. They would extend the police’s reach, strengthen service delivery, and increase front-line support.

Shand also reflected on the deaths of Corporal Trevoy Shaw and Constable Devoney Rose, 19, who were fatally shot during a planned operation in the Five Miles area along the Sligoville main road in St Catherine last Friday.

“These are trying moments for us, and today, and for the rest of my time in the JCF and beyond, I am sure that we will continue to mourn these two young police officers who were out there on operational duties,” she said.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I don’t think you understand what we are going through at this time.”

She extended condolences to the officers’ families and colleagues.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) said 10 people, including civilians and members of the security forces, sustained gunshot wounds during the incident. Its October 16 statement specified that two minors, three police officers, and one Jamaica Defence Force member were injured. Three civilian men were fatally shot. INDECOM said its investigation was continuing.

Meanwhile, Bartlett said tourism depended on security, healthcare, and reliable transportation, with the security forces playing a key role in ensuring that visitors could move around safely.

“But what makes that movement seamless, safe, and secure are our partners in the security forces. We want to celebrate that partnership. We spend a lot of time to nurture it, and today’s activity is merely part of strengthening that relationship,” he said.

Bartlett said visitors must feel confident, safe, and welcome in Jamaica, describing this as the aim of the Government’s destination-assurance policy.

“When we developed that policy, it was about the single fact that the confidence and trust that a visitor has – leaving 10,000 and 20,000 miles away and coming to a new culture, space, and environment – that confidence cannot be second-guessed,” he added.

He said crime and violence undermined Jamaica’s ability to thrive as a destination and could leave visitors feeling harassed.

“What we are doing today is a practical demonstration of that commitment,” Bartlett said.

corey.robinson@gleanerjm.com