Mayor hails St Elizabeth’s resilience ahead of Melissa anniversary

WESTERN BUREAU:

With St Elizabeth still rebuilding from the widespread destruction caused by Hurricane Melissa, Richard Solomon, chairman of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation and mayor of Black River, has commended residents for their patience and determination as the parish continues its recovery.

Speaking at Monday’s National Heroes Day flag-raising ceremony at Black River High School, Solomon noted that the parish was just nine days away from the anniversary of the hurricane’s passage on October 28, 2025.

“It was October 28 that we were battered, bruised. This parish was significantly damaged,” Solomon said.

Hurricane Melissa, which struck Jamaica as a Category Five system, devastated sections of St Elizabeth, particularly Black River, where homes and public buildings sustained extensive damage. Initial assessments indicated that between 80 and 90 per cent of roofs in some sections of the parish had been destroyed. Black River Hospital, historic buildings, churches and the former parish council building were among the structures damaged.

The storm also dealt a severe blow to the parish’s agricultural sector, damaging farms and threatening the livelihoods of farmers in one of Jamaica’s principal food-producing areas. Flooding, blocked roads, and disruptions to electricity, water and telecommunications further complicated relief and recovery efforts in the immediate aftermath.

Against that background, Solomon said this year’s National Heroes Day theme, ‘Resilient People with a Proud Heritage’, was particularly appropriate.

“When I see the amount of persons who are here celebrating our heritage today, it is a testimony that we are resilient,” he said, pointing to the gathering as evidence of residents’ determination to move forward despite the setbacks.

He acknowledged that the recovery process remained ongoing but expressed confidence that progress was being made.

“I’m sure we are slowly picking up the pieces, but things are moving along,” he said.

Solomon also praised the people of St Elizabeth for their patience, resolve and commitment to the parish as communities continued the difficult task of rebuilding homes, restoring livelihoods and recovering from the hurricane’s impact.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com