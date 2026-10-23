Kayon Raynor appointed RJRGLEANER Group Editor-in-Chief

The RJRGLEANER Communications Group has appointed veteran journalist Kayon Raynor as its new Group Editor-in-Chief, effective October 20, 2026.

Raynor, who has nearly three decades of journalism experience, will oversee editorial operations at The Gleaner, Television Jamaica (TVJ) and Radio Jamaica 94 FM, across print, television, radio and digital platforms.

Previously the Group's Head of Sports, Raynor has held several senior journalism roles and contributed to international news agency Reuters.

He says his priority will be strengthening the Group's journalism through a digital-first approach, while maintaining credible, relevant and engaging news coverage.

Joseph M. Matalon, RJRGLEANER Communications Group Executive Chairman, said, “This appointment marks an important step in optimising our news operations and improving coordination across the Group. Kayon brings extensive experience, sound editorial judgement and a strong commitment to journalism. We are confident in his ability to build on the strengths of our newsrooms while preserving the distinct identities and editorial independence of our media brands”

Commenting on his appointment, the new Group Editor-in-Chief said, “I am honoured to take on this responsibility and to work with the talented journalists in our integrated newsroom.

"Our brands have a proud history of informing Jamaica and shaping national conversations, and I see a tremendous opportunity to build on that legacy,” he added.

The appointment is part of RJRGLEANER's efforts to improve coordination and efficiency across its newsrooms.

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