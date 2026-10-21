Trelawny maintenance worker charged with house breaking, larceny

A 47-year-old maintenance worker from Trelawny has been arrested and charged with house breaking and larceny and malicious destruction of property following a break-in at a house in Falmouth Garden, Falmouth, between August and October.

The accused is Andrew Brown of Hague District, Trelawny.

According to the Falmouth police, the incident came to light about 2:00 am on Tuesday, October 6, when a relative of Brown returned home from overseas after receiving reports from neighbours that Brown appeared to be living at the premises.

The relative found that a window and a padlock at the rear of the house had been damaged, despite the property having been securely locked before the overseas trip.

Further checks revealed that several items, valued at approximately $390,000, were missing.

A report was subsequently made to the police.

Brown turned himself in to the Falmouth Police Station on Tuesday and reportedly admitted to breaking into the house.

He was subsequently arrested and charged following a question-and-answer session conducted in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

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