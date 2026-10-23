Met Service issues flash flood watch for eight parishes amid increased rainfall

The Meteorological Service has issued a flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St Ann, St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine and Clarendon.

A flash flood watch means that flash flooding is possible. Residents are advised to take precautionary measures and be ready to act quickly if flooding is observed or a warning is issued.

The watch will remain in place until 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 25.

The agency said a broad trough across the western Caribbean is producing a large area of disorganised showers and thunderstorms across the region, including Jamaica.

It said rainfall reports and satellite imagery indicate that light to moderate showers and thunderstorms have been affecting sections of eastern and south-central parishes since early this morning.

Consequently, intermittent showers and thunderstorms, which may be heavy at times, are forecast to continue affecting most parishes, particularly eastern and central parishes, through Sunday evening.

The Meteorological Service said sea conditions would continue to deteriorate in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms.

Fishers and other marine interests, especially those operating inshore and offshore along the south coast, should therefore exercise caution.

The agency said it would continue to monitor the system.

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