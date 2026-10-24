8 parishes on alert as rains trigger landslides, flooding

Heavy rainfall triggered a major landslide that left 15 students and several teachers stranded at Johnson Mountain Primary School in St Thomas on Friday, as blocked roads, fallen trees and flooding disrupted sections of the parish and the Meteorological Service issued a flash flood watch for eight parishes.

The watch, which remains in effect until 5 p.m. on Sunday, covers low-lying and flood-prone areas of St Ann, St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine and Clarendon.

A flash flood is a sudden, rapid rise of water over normally dry land, often caused by intense rainfall over a short period. It can develop quickly, leaving little time for people to escape rising water or move to safety.

The Meteorological Service said a broad trough across the western Caribbean was generating a large area of disorganised showers and thunderstorms across the region, including Jamaica.

Rainfall reports and satellite imagery indicated that light to moderate showers and thunderstorms had affected sections of eastern and south-central parishes since early Friday morning.

The agency warned that intermittent showers and thunderstorms, potentially heavy at times, were expected to continue affecting most parishes, particularly eastern and central areas, through Sunday evening.

In St Thomas, the persistent rainfall triggered a massive landslide along the main thoroughfare near Johnson Mountain Primary School, rendering the road impassable to vehicular traffic and leaving the students and teachers marooned.

The group reportedly made their way around the landslide before nightfall to get home.

Several other sections of the parish were also affected by blocked roads, landslides and fallen trees, including Sunning Hill, where the main road was obstructed.

There were additional reports of blocked corridors and flooded communities across the parish. In Bath, flooding was reported as the Plantain Gardens River swelled and flowed in spate.

CLASSES SUSPENDED

In neighbouring Portland, classes were suspended at some schools, including Port Antonio Primary.

“We had to postpone heritage activities planned, including a march and concert. We dismissed at noon,” said Principal Kennicha Davis.

The National Works Agency announced that it had put traffic on the Craigmill bridge so residents would not be marooned on account of the heavy rainfall.

Late Friday, the NWA also advised motorists to avoid the Bog Walk gorge in St Catherine as the Rio Cobre due to the possibility of rock falls after a boulder reduced the thoroughfare to single-lane traffic.

Under a flash flood watch, residents in affected areas are being urged to take precautionary measures and be prepared to act quickly if flooding is observed or a warning is issued.

Residents should avoid crossing flooded roads and rivers, monitor official weather updates, and be ready to move to safer ground if conditions deteriorate.

The Meteorological Service also warned that sea conditions would continue to deteriorate in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms.

Fishers and other marine interests, particularly those operating inshore and offshore along the south coast, have been advised to exercise caution.

The agency said it would continue monitoring the weather system and provide updates as necessary.

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