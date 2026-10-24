Attorney Mekelia Green and her ex-partner 'Don Corleone' both charged with assault after social media spat

Attorney Mekelia Green and her former partner, music producer, Donovan Bennett, more popularly known as ‘Don Corleone’, have both been charged with assault and are scheduled to appear in court next week, a police official has confirmed.

Green was charged by the St Andrew North Police on October 10, the police official told The Gleaner on Saturday.

It's reported that Bennett was issued a summons to attend court.

The case and cross-case for assault is scheduled to be mentioned in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on October 30.

The charges were laid after a video in which ‘Corleone’ accused Green of assaulting him went viral

“See her deh, big lawyer lick me inna mi face,” Bennett could be heard saying in the video.

The music producer also went live on social media, making a series of allegations against Green.

Green, meanwhile, has pushed back against the claims in several messages posted on her social media accounts.

She called for the release of the full security camera footage of the incident.

The attorney revealed, too, that she plans to pursue a defamation lawsuit against Bennett for statements he made about her.

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