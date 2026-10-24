Jamaica-born academic recognised for leadership, scholarship

Washington, DC: Jamaica-born Professor Dr Sonji Johnson-Anderson, who hails from Port Maria in St Mary, is among the distinguished recipients of the 2026 Inspiration Award presented by the African American Female Professor Award Association (AAFPAA).

Johnson-Anderson will receive the award at the association’s 10th Annual Crown & Gown Gala on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the Sheraton Hotel in Springfield, Massachusetts, in recognition of her outstanding leadership, scholarship, and commitment to advancing equity, inclusion, and student success in higher education.

The gala, being held under the theme ‘Crowned in Courage: Black Women Leading Change with Power and Purpose’, marks a decade of celebrating the achievements and contributions of African American women in academia.

In a letter informing Johnson-Anderson of her selection, AAFPAA Founder and Chairperson Traci Talbert said the Jamaica-born academic’s work extends beyond her professional titles, reflecting the transformative power of scholarship, advocacy, and healing in the service of students and communities.

“Your work reaches far beyond any single title, embodying the power of scholarship, advocacy, and healing in service to the students and communities you serve,” Talbert wrote.

Johnson-Anderson earned her PhD in Teacher Education and School Improvement from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2018, following the completion of her Education Specialist (EdS) degree in 2016. She subsequently undertook postdoctoral work at the institution.

Between 2017 and 2021, she served as director of the STEM AP Ambassadors Programme, leading a team whose work resulted in the first edition of Empowering Underrepresented Students in Science: STEM Students Speak.

Her research draws on Black Feminist Epistemology, Critical Race Theory, and Performance Ethnography to examine the experiences of students and families who are marginalised within public and educational institutions.

A committed educator, Johnson-Anderson has taught at the primary- and secondary-school levels, as well as in higher education, in Western Massachusetts, New York City, and Jamaica. She currently lectures in world literature at Westfield State University in Massachusetts.

Beyond the classroom, she serves as co-executive director and director of educational initiatives for the Crossing the Waters Institute, where she leads the development of educational programmes in the United States and South Africa.

Through the institute, she works to address the historical and continuing wounds of slavery while also fostering intercultural understanding. Her responsibilities include organising international conferences and webinars that encourage dialogue, education, and healing across cultures.

Her recent work in South Africa and preparations for an upcoming visit to Benin further demonstrate the international reach of her commitment to education, historical understanding, and community engagement.

In congratulating Johnson-Anderson, Talbert described the principles underpinning the Inspiration Award as leadership that transforms access into opportunity and advocacy into lasting institutional change.

The 2026 gala will also feature award-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of The 1619 Project and Knight Chair in Race and Journalism at Howard University. Rather than delivering a traditional keynote address, Hannah-Jones will participate in a moderated, interview-style conversation as a central feature of the evening.

The event will bring together distinguished honourees and scholarship recipients to celebrate the achievements of black women in academia and their contributions to education, leadership, and social change.

Johnson-Anderson’s recognition represents a significant achievement for the Jamaican academic, whose work connects educational advancement with the broader pursuit of equity, historical understanding, and healing across communities and national borders.