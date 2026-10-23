JETS Limited reports data breach but says core payment networks unaffected

JETS Limited, the operator of Jamaica’s MultiLink and Automated Clearing House (ACH) payment systems, has confirmed a data breach that may have exposed historical debit card numbers and customer names linked to ACH transactions.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said reports accessed by hackers contained customer information, but stressed that the breach did not affect its core payment networks, which remain fully operational.

JETS said the incident involved “a limited part of its internal administrative systems”.

It said the company’s Cyber Monitoring Team detected suspicious activity within a limited section of its domain and immediately shut down the affected administrative system, isolated the area and launched a full forensic investigation.

The investigation, conducted with specialist cybersecurity consultants, found no evidence that the MultiLink or ACH payment networks had been compromised.

JETS said personal identification numbers (PINs), card verification values (CVVs) and card expiry dates were not accessible, as those details are never stored on its systems.

The company said it and its member financial institutions had taken steps to protect the integrity of the payment systems and safeguard customer information.

It urged customers to practise standard digital-safety measures and contact their respective financial institutions if they receive unsolicited communications concerning their cards or accounts.

JETS said the Bank of Jamaica, the Office of the Information Commissioner, the police, cybersecurity experts and member financial institutions had been notified of the breach.

Against the backdrop of increasingly frequent and sophisticated cyberattacks worldwide, the company said it had strengthened its defences against “this elevated and evolving threat”.

JETS reaffirmed its commitment to the integrity and security of Jamaica’s payment infrastructure and thanked MultiLink and ACH customers for their patience, trust and understanding as investigations continue.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.