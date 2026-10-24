Rains to continue until tomorrow -- Met Service

The Meteorological Service (Met Service) has upgraded the flash-flood watch issued for low-lying and flood-prone areas in five parishes to a flash-flood warning.

The five parishes are Kingston, St Andrew, St Thomas, Portland and St Mary.

Further, the Met Service has left in place the flash-flood watch issued for low-lying and flood-prone areas in St Catherine, Clarendon and St Ann.

Both cautions will remain in effect until at least 7pm Saturday, according to a statement from the Met Service.

A flash-flood warning means flooding has been reported or will occur shortly, while a flash flood watch signals that flash flooding is possible and citizens should take precautionary measures and listen for updates.

The Met Service says a trough across the western Caribbean continues to produce unstable weather across Jamaica.

It says satellite and radar reports indicate that moderate and sometimes heavy showers and thunderstorms have been affecting most parishes, especially eastern and central parishes.

The Met Service says the forecast is for intermittent showers and thunderstorms to continue affecting mainly eastern parishes through to Sunday evening, which could result in flash flooding.

“Additionally, due to the increased soil saturation, landslides are likely, especially across eastern parishes,” it warned.

The Met Service said motorists and pedestrians should not attempt to cross flooded roads or other low-lying areas as strong currents are likely.

Residents in low-lying areas should be on alert for rising waters and be ready to move quickly to higher ground, it said.

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