Another clean sheet as Jamaica rout Sri Lanka for third straight win at FIFA U-15 World Cup.

Jamaica secured their third consecutive win at the Under-15 FIFA World Cup by routing Sri Lanka 6-0.

It marks Jamaica’s first win against a non-CONCACAF team at a FIFA World Cup since June 26, 1998 against Japan.

The young Reggae Boyz have now recorded three wins in a row for the first time ever at a FIFA World Cup.

It is also the first time Jamaica did not concede a goal in three straight games at a FIFA tournament since the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand.

Jamaica will face Togo and the Czech Republic on Monday. The games will be played almost seven hours apart.

If the young Reggae Boyz finish atop their group, they will advance to the Round of 32 stage of the competition.

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