Terrelonge hails diaspora’s US$3.12b contribution to Jamaica

Jamaicans overseas sent home US$3.12 billion in remittances during the 2025-2026 fiscal year, with contributions increasing significantly in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, underscoring the diaspora’s role in Jamaica’s economic stability and national development.

Alando Terrelonge, minister of state in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade with responsibility for diaspora affairs, disclosed that Jamaicans abroad sent an additional US$93 million home during the three months immediately following the hurricane, compared with the corresponding period a year earlier. December 2025 recorded a historic monthly high of US$296 million.

Terrelonge was addressing more than 300 delegates at the opening of the second Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA Conference at Temple University in Philadelphia on Friday.

He expressed gratitude to Jamaicans overseas for their generosity and continued commitment to their homeland, noting that the diaspora’s contributions extended beyond financial remittances to include professional expertise, volunteerism, cultural advocacy and sustained community engagement.

“Your contributions to Jamaica’s continued growth and development, even more so in the aftermath of the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa, to help guide our steady recovery must be acknowledged,” he said.

Terrelonge also recognised the leadership and support of Jamaican communities throughout the northeastern United States.

“Jamaica’s diaspora is indeed a veritable partner in the continued growth and development of Jamaica, and on behalf of our government and people, I thank you for your continued generosity,” he added.

The two-day conference, which ended yesterday, was held under the theme ‘One Diaspora, One Vision: Advancing Jamaica Together’. It brought together government officials, diplomats, business executives, investors, educators, healthcare professionals, community leaders and young professionals to explore ways to strengthen the diaspora’s contribution to Jamaica.

Diaspora partnership beyond remittances

Terrelonge said the Government intended to strengthen its relationship with Jamaicans overseas by moving beyond individual acts of goodwill towards sustainable programmes, enduring partnerships and measurable national outcomes.

He pointed to the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Adopt-a-Clinic programme as an example of the diaspora’s impact on public services. As of October 2025, 37 of the 59 adopted health clinics had received diaspora support, representing a commitment of more than J$100 million towards improving access to primary healthcare in communities across Jamaica.

He also highlighted the work of Farm Up Jamaica, a New York-based non-governmental organisation whose agricultural initiatives seek to strengthen local production, reduce food imports and increase exports through the cultivation of organic produce.

Other initiatives arising from diaspora engagement have included professional development programmes and seminars in education, public health, science and technology, as well as contributions to school and health infrastructure through the National Education Trust and the National Health Fund.

Terrelonge said these initiatives demonstrated how collaboration between Jamaicans at home and abroad could support national development in practical and lasting ways.

“The Jamaica Diaspora is, therefore, a reservoir of professional expertise, entrepreneurial capacity, innovation, networks and international experience,” he said.

He encouraged conference participants to identify opportunities to connect those resources more systematically with Jamaica’s development priorities.

Opportunities for investment and engagement

Terrelonge said the Government was exploring ways to deepen diaspora participation in national development by reducing institutional barriers to trade, business, investment and philanthropy.

He also pointed to opportunities to improve access to investment prospects and expand diaspora participation in advisory boards, knowledge-transfer programmes and policy committees.

Terrelonge encouraged Jamaicans overseas to see themselves not simply as contributors to the country’s recovery but as partners in shaping its future.

Looking ahead to Jamaica’s 65th anniversary of Independence in 2027, he invited diaspora members to participate in the official celebrations scheduled for August 5–8 under the theme ‘Celebrate, Connect, Experience, Give Back’.

He encouraged Jamaicans abroad to use the occasion to reconnect with family, support Jamaican businesses, explore investment opportunities and introduce younger generations to the island’s culture and heritage.

The opening session also featured Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Brian Wallace; Consul General of Jamaica in New York, Oliver Mair; and Lishann Salmon, chargé d’affaires at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, D.C.

The conference was organised under the leadership of Michelle Tulloch-Neil, Global Jamaica Diaspora Council representative for the northeastern United States. It built on the inaugural Northeast Diaspora Conference, held in Philadelphia in 2025.