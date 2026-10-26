UC Rusal found guilty over 2019 Rio Cobre pollution

Bauxite mining company UC Rusal has been found guilty of causing trade effluent to flow into the Rio Cobre in St Catherine seven years ago.

In the St Catherine Parish Court on Monday, Managing Director Alexey Chaschin was fined $100,000 or two months’ imprisonment. He was given until November 16 to pay the fine, when he is also expected to be sentenced.

Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne ruled that the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) had proved its case against the company.

She told the three defence attorneys that, under Section 11 of the Wildlife Protection Act, the prosecution only had to establish that the company had knowledge of the breach.

Attorney-at-law Stephenie Ewbank said the defendant had time to appeal the ruling, if he wished to do so.

The court heard that between October 16 and 19, 2019, trade effluent from the Windalco plant overflowed into the Rio Cobre, resulting in a fish kill.

NEPA investigated the incident and subsequently prosecuted the company under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The case featured several court appearances by expert witnesses for both the prosecution and the defence.

- Rasbert Turner

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